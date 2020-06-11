Netflix: It will make a new version of REBELDE and it already has the new protagonists | Instagram Special

The Rebel series It has been one of the most successful Mexican productions internationally. The youth telenovela was produced under the command of producer Pedro Damián. However, Netflix has decided to buy the rights to the original production Rebel way in which the novel was inspired.

According to reports from 2018, the producer Cris Morena who had had the rights to the series Rebel way ceded the rights to Netflix to start your new production. The original Argentine series had 400 chapters. However, Netflix It will launch its series with a total of 20 chapters and with great probabilities of having several seasons.

Yes the forecasts of Netflix they are successful, the new series of Rebelde It will be the next youth success that the platform offers for Mexico, after its great launch with the Mexican series. “Control Z”. And if that was not enough, Netflix had already started the recordings before the pandemic and these are the new protagonists.

The new protagonists of the Rebel series

The beloved Mexican soap opera under the limelight of Anahí, Poncho Herrera, Dulce María, Cristopher Uckerman, Christian Chávez and Maite Perroni It was a total success internationally. As we already mentioned, the recordings had already started with the new protagonists who are the children of great famous actors.

The new ones are rumored “Mine and Miguel” are played by the actors Sergio Mayer Mori; actress’s son Barbara Mori and actor Sergio Mayer, while the role of Mine it is considered to be between Andrea Chaparro; the eldest daughter of Omar Chaparro and Ana Paula; Anahí’s niece.

Despite the participation of young people in the series, it is not yet confirmed what role each actor will play. For his part, the son of Barbara Mori and Sergio Mayer He is very happy to participate in such an ambitious project of the platform and do a formidable job.