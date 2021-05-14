Netflix is ​​working on a new animated Ultraman movie

The Netflix streaming platform embarks on a new project dedicated to Ultraman. Two years after the launch of its computer-generated animation series, Netflix expands the franchise with a new movie about the Japanese hero.

As reported by Variety, Netflix is ​​working with Tsuburaya Productions on this new movie. However, it should be noted that the feature film will be separate from the television series, which is based on the 2011 manga in which Shinjiro Hayata (the son of the original Ultraman) assumes his father’s mantle as Japan’s new hero. Netflix renewed the series for a second season in 2019, but a premiere date has yet to be announced.

Instead, the film will feature a new hero named Ken Sato. In the movie, Ken is a baseball star who becomes the latest character to don Ultraman’s iconic silver suit. But Ken’s tasks to kill kaiju are complicated when he is forced to raise a newborn monster who turns out to be the son of his greatest enemy. As if that were not enough, Ken will also have to face his troubled relationship with his own father and the “plans” of the Kaiju Defense Force. No actors have been cast yet, but the producers are said to be looking for a cast of both Japanese and Western voices.

The film will mark the directorial debut of Shannon tindle. Previously, Tindle worked as an animator on stop-motion films such as “Coraline” and “Kubo and the Two Strings2. He co-directs the film with John aoshima, veteran of “DuckTales” and “Gravity Falls.” Tindle is also co-writing the script with ‘Kubo’ writer Marc Haimes. Additionally, Industrial Light and Magic is helping Tsuburaya design the film’s unique CG animation style.

Making this movie is a dream come true, ”says Shannon Tindle. What started out as an original story inspired by my love for Eiji Tsuburaya’s Ultraman became a real Ultraman movie thanks to the incredible trust of the team at Tsuburaya Productions, and the support of the folks at Netflix Animation. We’ve assembled an all-star team and I can’t wait to share our unique vision of Ultraman with the rest of the world.

At the moment, there are no dates for this project.

Via information | Variety