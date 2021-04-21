Netflix is ​​preparing a biopic of Kiss

Good news for Kiss fans. According to a new report from Deadline, the streaming giant is waiting to participate in the development of Shout It Out Loud, to the biopic that aims to do justice to the band’s legacy with a similar goal to Bohemian Rhapsody: The Freddie Mercury Story – 51%. Musical films that present the trajectory of one or a few legendary stars tend to be successful with cinema consumers, and it seems that the members are looking for their moment to shine right now. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Founded in 1973, Kiss passed one of the most famous rock bands of the seventies. With their catchy compositions and an image that caught the attention of the world, the members of Kiss gained fame, glory and a very special place in the corner of millions of people. Now they want to celebrate their legacy with Shout It Out Loud, a biopic that intends to honor everything that made the group great at the time and that continues to this day through its music.

Deadline maintains that Netflix is ​​about to close the deal to put the Kiss movie on its platform. The media reports that the production will be directed by Joachim Rønning, and that both Paul stanley What Gene Simmons they will be cooperating very closely in development. Joachim’s credits include famous titles such as Maleficent: Owner of Evil – 40% and Pirates of the Caribbean: La Venganza de Salazar – 30%. ¿Shout It Out Loud will it become the jewel that Kiss fans hope it will be? Maybe Bohemian Rhapsody It wasn’t the best for Queen, but the Kiss movie is expected to live up to the legacy.

The plot of the film will focus on the life of Simmons Y Stanley when they were young with complicated lives but gigantic dreams. So far there has been no talk about the actors who will be in charge of playing the quartet in the biopic, but boy are we eager to know. The film will be produced by Atmosphere Entertainment, Opus 7 and Universal Music Group, in addition to Doc McGhee Also involved in the project, the person who has been a representative of Kiss for a long time. The big screen adventure of the famous band is very close.

Netflix is ​​quite ambitious when it comes to attracting the best products to its catalog. 2020 was an excellent year for the company thanks to the famous worldwide lockdown, generating incredible numbers for its films and series. In the catalog we find all kinds of productions, from those generated entirely thanks to Netflix, or others that appear on the platform for the purchase of rights, producing incredible profits for the company. We are certain that with Shout It Out Loud, Netflix will achieve global success, taking the film to all corners of the world and positioning it at number 1 in the global top. It is worth wondering if she will be a worthy candidate of the awards season, now the films that are capable of going far at the Oscars are not strange.

At this time, no release date has been announced for the Kiss biopic.

