Netflix is ​​preparing a biopic of Kiss – Tomatazos

Good news for Kiss fans. According to a new report from Deadline, the streaming giant is waiting to participate in the development of Shout It Out Loud, to the biopic that aims to do justice to the band’s legacy with a similar goal to Bohemian Rhapsody: The Freddie Mercury Story – 51%. Musical films that present the trajectory of one or a few legendary stars tend to be successful with cinema consumers, and it seems that the members are looking for their moment to shine right now. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Founded in 1973, Kiss passed one of the most famous rock bands of the seventies. With their catchy compositions and an image that caught the attention of the world, the members of Kiss gained fame, glory and a very special place in the corner of millions of people. Now they want to celebrate their legacy with Shout It Out Loud, a biopic that intends to honor everything that made the group great at the time and that continues to this day through its music.

Deadline maintains that Netflix is ​​about to close the deal to put the Kiss movie on its platform. The media reports that the production will be directed by Joachim Rønning, and that both Paul stanley What Gene Simmons they will be cooperating very closely in development. Joachim’s credits include famous titles such as Maleficent: Owner of Evil – 40% and Pirates of the Caribbean: La Venganza de Salazar – 30%. ¿Shout It Out Loud will it become the jewel that Kiss fans hope it will be? Maybe Bohemian Rhapsody It wasn’t the best for Queen, but the Kiss movie is expected to live up to the legacy.

