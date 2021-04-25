Netflix is ​​gaining fewer subscribers: fatigue in sight?

In a week in technology marked by Apple’s keynote, Netflix presented its quarterly results. Figures that for the first time in a long time did not exceed expectations.

The streaming giant only added 4 million subscribers in the first quarter of 2021, up from 6 expected. In total, its total number of active clients now stands at 208 million worldwide.

The figures are in any case scandalous, but they are shrunken if you look in the mirror of everything that Netflix grew last year, when it had its best year, achieving a growth of 37 million users.

This growth, yes, was driven by the pandemic. The restrictions and confinement by COVID-19 increased their subscriptions by 16 million just a year ago.

Netflix already warned then in its presentation of results that it expected this growth to slow down as the confinements and restrictive measures were lightened. The equation is simple, less time at home, less time to watch Netflix.

However, for the next quarter, Netflix appears to have lowered its head by setting a growth forecast of just 1 million. Is some fatigue coming to the subscription economy due to the arrival of competition like Disney Plus and HBO Max as well?

Netflix grows, but less and less

The graph below shows the growth of Netflix subscribers by quarter in the last two years, marking a clear peak in 2020.

That same year marked a revolution in streaming, with all the studios passing part of their great releases to the platforms, which made, for example, Disney Plus quickly break the barrier of 100 million users.

Maybe it’s not just to leave the house …

“In the short term, there is some uncertainty about COVID-19; In the long term, the increase in transmission to replace linear television worldwide is the clear trend in entertainment, ”explained the Netflix team in this week’s letter to investors.

Now, at the start of the pandemic, Netlix had something going for it. While most studios -whether movies or series- had to stop their filming due to COVID, Netflix already had a refrigerator of filmed productions that made series that became authentic sensations, such as Gambit, arrived in March 2020 of Lady.

Now it seems that that extra effort has taken its toll. Reed Hastings, CEO of the platform, confirmed that during the first quarter of this year the number of premieres has not been the most outstanding in the world. In fact, a good part of the most important original productions, which this year focus on films with actors such as Dwyane Johnson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep or Cate Blanchett will arrive in the second half of this year, which will be added the second season of The Witcher or the continuation of You.

Netflix original shows specifically are down 20% since this time last year.

“I think our content offering is becoming a bit more uncertain”, [dados los retrasos en la producción]said Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and chief content officer, on the investor call.

… But also because the contents are worse?

This offer – reserved – has inevitably caused Netflix to release productions with less pull and, often, not very well received by critics. To make a quick assessment, Gambit de Dama, the series of the moment a year ago, has a score of 7.7 on Filmaffinity. For its part, The Serpent, surely one of the miniseries of the moment, stays at 6.6, and if we look at other premieres promoted especially by Netflix such as Who Killed Sara ?, it stays at a five, a note surely too much. High for our colleague César Noragueda if you dare to read his review.

This, however, is not exclusive to this year. In 2019 we collected in this analysis in Hypertextual how the average score of Netflix original productions had tended to fall. Something that was accentuated as the competition from other platforms such as Disney that claimed the content that until now had been transferred to Netflix increased.

The equation was simple again: more quantity does not usually go hand in hand with more quality.

A lot of money and a captive audience: the asterisk that marks that Netflix should not worry so much

Fortunately for Netflix, its dominant position for many years until the great landing of competition gave it a differential advantage: having a certain captive audience.

As we collected here, the data on its abandonment rate – the percentage of subscribers who unsubscribe – is the lowest among streaming platforms.

Insider also echoed these days an information from the online traffic analysis website Similar Web, which had measured the volume of visits in recent months to its page to unsubscribe. And this did not stop descending.

In addition to this, Netflix has enough financial lung to recover the creation of new content at the usual rate. In the same presentation, he assured that he would invest more than 17,000 million dollars “in cash” in content this year, more than the 15,000 that set a record in 2019 and already with fewer financial problems that he brought dragged from his policy of spending money to generate more and more series and movies.

