Netflix is ​​adapting the comic Lady Killer with Blake Lively as protagonist and screenplay by Diablo Cody

Netflix has bet in recent times to adapt comics that are not superheroes. We have the case of The End of the F *** ing World – 90%, Daybreak – 60%, This Shit Beats Me – 60%, October Faction, Polar and although some may forget, Sabrina’s Hidden World – 75%. We could also count Lucifer – 79%, but that was not created by Netflix, they just decided to revive it. And we could also count Warrior Nun – 80%, but you could argue that that manga-style comic is actually superhero, in a sense.

Another example has recently been added to this list. This is Lady Killer, a comic created by Joëlle jones, drawn by her and co-written with Jamie S. Rich. This story was published by Dark Horse and has been very well received by fans and critics. It is a comic that focuses on a fifties housewife who behind her family’s back is a hit man. It is something that is somewhere between suspense and horror because of the amount of gore it has.

On Wednesday Netflix announced that it is developing a movie based on this comic. It will be produced and starred by Blake Lively and the script will be written by Oscar winner Diablo Cody. The announcement was made on Twitter:

Blake Lively + Diablo Cody. Lively will produce and star as a 1950s housewife with a secret life as a hit man in Lady Killer. Cody is going to write the script based on the Dark Horse comic of the same name.

💥Blake Lively + Diablo Cody💥 Lively will produce and star as a 1950s housewife with a secret life as a highly trained killer-for-hire in LADY KILLER. Cody will write the script based on the Dark Horse Comic of the same name. (📸 Getty) pic.twitter.com/k43fJjXrCk – NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 5, 2021

The comic has a very particular art style that refers to the illustrations of the period in which the story takes place. In fact, the creator has admitted that this was her main inspiration for creating this graphic novel, but also the idea of ​​playing with the strict gender roles of that period:

The idea came from my love of advertising and vintage illustrations from the 1940s to the 1960s. I really wanted to create a story that would allow me to play in that world. I lived in a very traditional house in which women had very defined roles. Because of that, I could empathize with a character who is forced to balance a dual nature. Lady Killer was always a period play. I could easily have located it in the present time, but I find our aesthetic boring and without the conflict that women and minorities were going through culturally in that period, the story does not work so well.

Already from the title we can see this intention to play and reverse the expected gender roles. For those who are not too familiar with English, “lady killer” is a phrase used to refer to feminicides. That is to say, in the Anglo-Saxon imaginary those two words together designate a murderer of women, but as the creator points out, it could actually refer to a woman who kills. It is the patriarchal structure of that language that makes the first reading and not the second automatic.

This is going to be the new work Netflix will produce as part of a deal it made with Dark Horse. The other two are Polar and The Umbrella Academy – 93%. There is also the animated series, soon to be released, Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles, based on the cult comic Usagi Yojimbo, by Stan sakai.

The official synopsis of the comic is as follows:

Josie Schuller, the perfect photography-like housewife, wife, mother, and merciless murderer is now in the business alone. She balances gleeful domestic bliss with coldly efficient killings. From the World’s Fair in Seattle to the beaches of Florida, Josie tries to keep her family alive in the bloody new vision of the American dream

Looking at the synopsis, it is not at all difficult to imagine that it has been compared to Dexter Y Mad men at once.

