Apr 8 (.) – Netflix Inc introduced a set of parental control features on its streaming platform, including options to filter selected titles and check out what kids are watching.

The company also added a function to protect individual profiles with an access code to prevent minors from accessing content that is not suitable for them.

The announcements made on Tuesday seek to gain more trust from parents, who are looking for options to limit the time their children spend on screen, as well as choosing programs for them.

Netflix also said that parents can delete individual series or movies on their children’s profiles, and review them under “parental profile and controls” within account settings.

The coronavirus pandemic, which has confined billions of people worldwide within their homes, has fueled a boom in the use of online streaming platforms.

Netflix outperformed YouTube, Amazon Prime, and Disney + in the first quarter of 2020, but users spent more time on the YouTube Kids service, indicating that parents are letting kids watch screens longer, according to a report. published last week.

(Report by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)