The crisis of coronavirus COVID-19, has caused that a number of companies have been economically affected. From the February 19th, a decline began in the S&P 500, a stock index that measures the performance of 500 large companies listed in the United States, which has down 18% till the date. However, there is a company that has increased its profits by 3% and that’s Netflix.

Netflix is ​​the platform that leads the streaming market worldwide and during the closure to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, it has become the service of choice for millions around the world.

At the beginning of the year, Netflix announced that it reached 174 million subscribers worldwide and projected growth in 17% for the first quarter of the year, that is, 7 million more subscribers. According to analysts, quarantined by COVID-19, it is possible that the number of new subscribers is greater than Netflix’s estimates.

The streaming platform will present its results report for the first quarter of 2020 on Tuesday, April 21.

