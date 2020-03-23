Netflix increases content viewing due to coronavirus | Instagram

Although its world productions have been stopped by the Covid-19, Netflix has benefited from the quarantine, as it has increased the views on the platform, according to the company’s chief content officer, Ted Sarandos.

Sarandos told CNN that the sanitary measures The fact that they force people not to leave their home has triggered the use of their platform, which they consider valuable, because it helps to lighten the isolation.

We are proud to make the experience of staying at home a little more bearable and even give some families something to get together, “said Sarandos without offering numerical estimates of the increase in audience.

By the demand of Netflix, the company saw the need to reduce the quality of its transmission in Europe, so that the network does not collapse.

Despite the obligatory pause in his productions, Sarandos He assured that the launch of new content will not be affected in the coming months, unless the pandemic continues longer than estimated by international health authorities.

Also recently Ted Sarandos head of content for the Netflix company disclosed, a $ 100 million fund was created to support employees of the audiovisual industry.

Such an initiative would also include producers, cast, crew, carpenters, electricians, and drivers, he noted.

One of the great companies of the service of streaming did not stand idly by the recent crisis world that is lived by the new pandemic.

Despite the fact that different industries have decided to stop their work by submerging their employees in an environment of uncertainty due to the economic crisis to come, Netflix He created a strategy so that at least his employees are not so affected.

