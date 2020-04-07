         Netflix improves its parental control system by creating a ‘profile center’: so you can manage them

In these weeks of forced confinement due to the coronavirus crisis, children are consuming more series and movies on streaming platforms than ever. But that also means that parents must be more vigilant than before to prevent them from accessing content inappropriate for their age.

Netflix, which has already implemented parental control measures On its platform two years ago, it has decided to facilitate this task for its users by introducing a series of changes to regulate the filters of each profile through a newly activated ‘Profile Center’.

We tell you how it is, now, using parental controls on Netflix:

Creation of children’s profiles

Netflix subscribers they could already create different profiles for each family member and adjust each of them to an age rating.

So the first thing the user must do, if they have not yet carried out this step, will be to log in to their Netflix account and create a profile for the minor, appropriately configuring the section ‘Age settings’ and ensuring that you can only access children’s content.

This will activate a kid-friendly user interface that parents will immediately recognize. Also, in a child profile, minors can only search and view the titles classified as appropriate for their age: Inappropriate content simply won’t exist for them.

But what happens if the minor does not reach that content by searching on Netflix, but through a link that he has found on social networks? Easy: when entering, the platform will return an error.

PIN blocking of adult profiles

Another of the changes introduced by Netflix means that, from that moment, the user will be able to apply the filters of the children’s profiles without having to enter them (as until now), but from their own profile.

Buthow to prevent minors from entering their parents’ profiles to bypass the limitations imposed on your own? Easy, going (in ‘Account’> ‘Settings’) to the “Parental control” option of the adult profile they want to protect, and activating the option “A PIN is required to access the profile” in “Profile lock”, indicating a 4 digit pin.

But there is still another possible ‘security hole’: If you do not want minors to be able to add viewing profiles to your account without entering a PIN, select “Request PIN” to add new profiles “(again in the ‘Profile blocking’ section).

Here you can see where to configure both options. When you’re done, click “Submit”:

This is how the ‘Profile Center’ works

Once the adult user enters their profile (after entering the PIN), they will have access in their account to a ‘Profile Center’ from which they can manage the parental control of each profile created, defining three aspects of it. Here you can see what this new function looks like:

Autoplay controls: The adult user will be able to activate or deactivate the option “Automatically play the next episode in the series on all devices” from the ‘Playback settings’ section.

Viewing activity: This section shows all the titles that have been played in a children’s profile and when they were viewed.

Age rating: allows the adult user to ensure that only the content is visible for the selected age rating, but also to prevent the reproduction of certain titles, even if Netflix judges them age-appropriate. To do this you must go to ‘Display restrictions’> ‘Title restrictions’ and select there the contents to block.

Share



Netflix improves its parental control system by creating a ‘profile center’: so you can manage them