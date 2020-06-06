Netflix: I’m not here anymore, the Mexican movie of the moment, recommended by Guillermo del Toro. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Mexican cinema is also worth gold, and proof of this is one of the most recent productions of Netflix. I’m not here anymore, the Mexican movie of the momentIt is so fascinating that it was even recommended by Guillermo del Toro.

The famous international film director, Guillermo del Toro recognized the quality of the Mexican film I’m not here anymore, by director Fernando Frías de la Parra, which, incidentally, is also part of the top 10 most viewed movies in Netflix, since its premiere.

I’m not here anymore. With the world where this splendid film is echoed, it moved me, it shook me, it made me think and it caused me deep admiration and respect. He is on NETFLIX and speaks with force and power. To hell, bluntly and with plenty of eggs, “he wrote on Twitter.

I'm not here anymore. With the world where this splendid film is echoed, it moved me, it shook me, it made me think and it caused me deep admiration and respect. He is on NETFLIX and speaks with force and power. To hell, bluntly and with plenty of eggs.

June 5, 2020

What is it about?

The applauded film recounts the life of Ulises Samperio, leader of the band “Los Terkos”, in Monterrey, Nuevo León, where he lives. The film exposes the violence, the problems with the cartels and the protagonist’s culture shock when he is forced to flee to the United States because of a misunderstanding.

And is that not only Guillermo del Toro has generated a positive criticism of the Mexican film, It has already been praised by other film critics, as well as the specialized magazine Vulture, which cataloged it as one of the best films of 2020.

Likewise, the Rotten Tomatoes site has also highly recommended it, and has given it a very good review. Without a doubt, many more reasons to enjoy it this weekend. If you’re still not convinced, check out the trailer below.

