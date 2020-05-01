Superheroes, robots, legendary sagas and corrosive humor are the protagonists of the streaming news.

These last few weeks may be getting a bit tough for us, but if we get bored at home, it wouldn’t be for lack of free games or entertainment offers. This May there is a good handful of interesting news among the entire catalog of the different streaming platforms for series and cinema, which you can enjoy if you are a video game lover.

We review the most interesting premieres ofNetflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video and Disney +. With them we can travel back in time, fight on the side of the Autobots, accompany our friend and neighbor Spider-Man or say goodbye to the beloved Star Wars Saga Skywalker. These are our preferred releases for May 2020.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (HBO)One of the main exclusives of the PS4 catalog, just arrived at PSNow for the enjoyment of its subscribers, has this mythical pajama icon from Marvel as the protagonist. This is the perfect time to enjoy the first solo film by this new Peter Parker played by Tom Holland.

Transformers: Cyberverse (Netflix)The Transformers premiere a new animation series updating a new generation of fans with the original essence of the ’80s cartoons. Join Optimus Prime and his autobots in their fight against the Decepticons and incidentally dust off your copy of Transformers: The Every from Cybertron.

Upload (Amazon)Stuck in your Sims 4 neighborhood? Is it impossible for you to escape from Animal Crossing? If your virtual lives are the preferred part of your life, give this new science fiction comedy a try created by Greg Daniels, a veteran of The Office, The Simpsons or Parks and Recreations.

Rick and Morty (HBO)HBO Spain premieres the second part of Season 4 of Rick and Morty, one of the funniest and most corrosive series of recent years, in which video games have an important role in the formal and in the referential. By the way, do you remember the flamboyant Rick and Morty Simulator: Virtual Rick-ality?

Star Wars: Skywalker’s Rise (Disney +)Disney + celebrates Star Wars Day on May 4 by debuting the ninth and last episode of the Skywalker Saga. A closing of a chapter in the history of cinema that coincides with the premiere of the latest updates to DICE’s Star Wars: Battlefront 2, which thus says goodbye to the franchise.

Geek recommendation: Snowpiercer (Netflix)After jumping onto the big screen with Academy Award-winning director Bong Joon-ho, the cmic created by Benjamin Legrand, Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette is transformed into a series with a cast led by Jennifer Connelly ,

