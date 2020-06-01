Cyberpunk, temporary paradoxes and zombies are some of our favorite novelties to start the summer.

Little by little we began to leave our Vault-Tec shelters, and we began to face the summer months. In the coming weeks, the terraces, beaches and parks will have to compete with some of the most interesting video game launches of the year, and also with some new releases that are interesting on the different streaming platforms.

Perhaps it is not a great aluvin of series and films, as it happens in other months, but video game lovers will undoubtedly find proposals to their liking. We review the most interesting premieres ofNetflix, HBO and Disney +by June 2020 with secret cyborg agents, time travel, galactic bounty hunters and jewels from South Korea’s action cinema.

Ghost in the Shell (Netflix)September 17 is approaching, so there is little left to connect to CD Projekt RED’s cyberpunk offering. If you can’t win, Netflix recovers one of the most important representatives of the genre: the original animation version of Ghost in The Shell, directed by Mamoru Oshii about the Masamune Shirow manga.

Welcome to Zombieland (HBO)It seems that the mix of zombies and humor always works, both in film and in video games. So we are sure that if you have enjoyed any of the Dead Rising installments you will also like this production by Ruben Fleischer with Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone and the charismatic Bill Murray.

Disney Galera: The Mandalorian (D +)If you are one of those who have enjoyed The Mandalorian even without being a Star Wars fan, you will surely be curious to know how different aspects of this production have been made, from the script to the makeup. This series covers such exciting elements as using Unreal Engine to create stunning virtual scenarios in real time.

300 and 300: The Origin of an Empire (HBO)No one performs the Spartan kick as stylishly as Lenidas in 300. Except, perhaps, brothers Alexios and Kassandra. Not in vain do they carry it in their blood. If you never tire of the Assassins Creed Odyssey pike, enjoy more spectacular fights based on steel and sandals with the films of Zack Snyder and Noam Murro.

Geek recommendation: Dark T.3 (Netflix)Dark is one of the favorite series of the writing of 3DJuegos. And although seeing it in the original version without knowing German causes almost as many headaches as following its complex plot full of temporary paradoxes, we cannot avoid having it completely hooked. How to end this mysterious and intelligent series?