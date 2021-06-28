Netflix has dashed the wait and now allows you to watch movies, even if they haven’t finished downloading | Entertainment

The new Netflix feature allows you to view the contents, even if they have not finished downloading.

Netflix has just launched one of its most anticipated features, now users can watch movies and series without the need for them to have been fully downloaded. This update comes with the purpose of offering users minutes of entertainment, even if the content is not hosted on their devices.

This type of proposal is not something new and has been seen in services of a different nature such as, for example, Steam. Valve’s video game platform allows users to play the titles, even if they haven’t finished downloading. At the time they announced this feature to help those with poor internet speeds.

Today many more households have access to the internet and, more specifically, to fiber. What happens is that time plays against users and those minutes before leaving waiting for an episode to download to watch it on public transport, can become an eternity.

It is because of that now they can be played until the moment when the download could not continue. Thus, the use of data to download content is also avoided and benefits those users with lower rates. Also, once we are in an area where we have an internet connection via Wi-Fi, the download will continue from the point where it was paused.

Netflix has a series of tricks that few people know, such as its codes to find content. In this report we have compiled all the secret codes of the platform.

Being able to view content without having to download it completely is now available on Android devices, both mobile phones and tablets. The only condition that must be met is to have the Netflix application updated to the latest version.

Apple devices with iOS and iPadOS will have to wait a little longer, because Netflix itself has commented that they are going to start testing this functionality. It is an update to the way of seeing really interesting content, we will have to wait to see the opinion it causes in users.