Netflix has a plan to rescue theaters

Now that the situation worldwide seems to be improving, movie theaters have the problem of lack of content and Netflix could be key.

To the streaming platform Netflix They have always been accused of being brutal competition to the traditional film industry, but now in difficult times they can be the key to reviving activity in theaters.

In the United States, some film companies are turning to Netflix. Since some films from the platform will arrive in advance to the sales before their streaming service. The first to do so was Army of the dead from Zack snyder and it seems that the formula is drawing viewers.

This could benefit small and medium productions.

Obviously the great movies of Marvel studios, Dc comics, Star wars or action and science fiction, they may have no problem drawing people to theaters, although it will take some time to reach levels of 2019, which was a brutal year at the box office. But those that are in the worst situation are medium and small productions, because in the current situation they do not want to take risks and prefer to reach agreements with streaming platforms without going through cinemas.

Then now, Netflix It will allow these types of films to also be in theaters before they are streaming, so it gives them an opportunity to get people interested in more than just the big blockbusters. Also sure that with this they can obtain better agreements with many production companies to do this type of mixed premieres.

TO Warner Bros The strategy of taking his films to the cinema and streaming at the same time is working well for him. Since for example Godzilla vs Kong it has raised 427 million dollars. So it is normal that Netflix want to copy the strategy and also helps the cinemas. Everyone wins.

