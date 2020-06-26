Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Cuphead became a phenomenon after its premiere on Xbox One, PC and later on Nintendo Switch. Studio MDHR long ago formed an alliance with King Features and Netflix to create The Cuphead Show !, an animated series based on the hit indie game.

Earlier this year we were finally able to see the first picture from the production, raising some doubts among Cuphead fans. After a long wait, today we were finally able to see the first scenes of the series and learn some more details about it.

Netflix released a teaser trailer a few hours ago where we see several creatives working on the project. What’s interesting is that some conceptual illustrations and the series as such are revealed.

This is how the animated Cuphead series looks

Dave Wasson and CJ Kettler, executive producers of the series, appear in the video and comment on how incredible it has been to work with the characters created by the Moldenhauer brothers.

Also, we have the opportunity to hear for the first time the English voices of Cuphead and Mugman, which will be performed by Tru Valentino and Frank Todaro, respectively.

The trailer not only shows the charismatic protagonists, as King Dice and The Devil also have a brief appearance. As you can see below, the series respects to some extent the aesthetics of the game and perfectly recreates its world.

Take an inside peek at the intricate, nostalgic design of The Cuphead Show! pic.twitter.com/EF0kpAi973 – NX (@NXOnNetflix) June 26, 2020

The Cuphead Show! It doesn’t have a confirmed release date yet. We know that the series will tell us a different story than that of the game and that it will have a mostly comic focus. Dave Wasson, Cosmo Segurson, Clay Morrow and Adam Paloian, who have worked on Mickey Mouse, Rocko’s Modern Life and SpongeBob, also participate in the production.

Cuphead is available for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC. Find all the news related to indie at this link.