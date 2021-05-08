Netflix gets on the train of ultimate extravagance

‘Homunculus’ is an adaptation of a manga of remarkable success and strange characteristics. It was published during eight years, between 2003 and 2011: not extraordinarily long for a product of this type, although without a doubt, it ends up affecting a film that tries to summarize its entire plot in a couple of hours. Netflix has acquired it for international distribution and the results are not round, but they are very interesting.

It could be expected, of course, content that is not very accommodating: Hideo Yamamoto, author of the original manga, is also the author of ‘Ichi the Killer’, whose success was surpassed internationally by its film adaptation, directed by the prolific and unclassifiable Takashi Miike. Without a doubt, it is in its fame, which does not decline with the passage of time, that Netflix has set itself to acquire the rights and walk the film through its platform.

There is another name known in the West at the head of the film: Takashi Shimizu, director in 2000 of the two installments of ‘Ju-On’, known in Spain as ‘The curse’, and undoubtedly the most popular examples of Japanese horror of the time alongside ‘Ringu’. Shimizu also directed the two American remakes of his films, known as’ The Scream ‘, and without a doubt his vision to turn the boy Toshio into one of the icons of Japanese horror is what has made him ideal to visualize the nightmares of’ Homunculus’.

Because in ‘Homunculus’ nightmares and hallucinations abound. They are suffered by a man who is trying to redeem himself after a frivolous life and excesses, living in his car. He undergoes an experimental brain trepan treatment, and after it he begins to perceive the people around him strangely, as if he saw what they really are, under hallucinogenic tints: from children hidden inside giant robots to faceless women, going through people split in two.

The curse of seeing the truth

These hallucinations, which appear when our protagonist, Susumu Nakoshi, covers one eye, are the best of the whole. When he begins to overcome the (understandable) terror that the visions produce, it seems that Nakoshi’s misadventures are going to be episodic, and that is going to become a kind of psychoanalyst who physically contemplates the traumas of people. However, soon the film takes a new twist and those hallucinations begin to affect him and those around him personally.

It is in that part where the film definitely distances itself from the manga, which does not necessarily have to be bad. ‘Ichi the Killer’, without going any further, betrayed its source continuously, and the result is superb; but Takashi Miike’s lack of ties to conventional narrative are not comparable to Shimizu’s ability, and what it does is partially tame the daring proposal of the original manga. The one in the film is an interesting ending, with a few surprises and a considerable intensity, but less than that of the manga.

Still, ‘Homunculus’ has abundant points of interest, the majority derived from the own nonsense of the starting point and its execution on screen. Although the CGI effects do not finish with the real image, and the homunculi work best on the role of the manga, where reality and visions share texture, inventiveness and extravagance abounds from the beginning of the film.

To this, some wonderful Gou Ayano and Ryo Narita collaborate as the trepanned man and the doctor who experiments with him, delivered to an argument that without them as handles could have been lost through very abstract twists and turns. The result is uneven and certainly not for all palates, but it is a good mouthwash of distinctly Japanese rarity that differs from the usual in science fiction and the Netflix fantasy.