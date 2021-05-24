Netflix finds its Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton’s series

‘Wednesday‘, the Netflix series about Wednesday Addams, will star Jenna ortega and directed by Tim Burton. Our ranking: The best series of 2021.

Netflix’s Addams Family is already beginning to take shape: Jenna Ortega will play Wednesday in the series ‘Wednesday’, centered on the teenage daughter of the most sinister family in cinema. And, of course, this new version is led by another director who loves black and cobwebs, Tim Burton, who will direct all eight episodes and serve as executive producer. With Ortega as the first great signing, the production is already beginning to add followers.

The 18-year-old actress has worked with Netflix before on the movie ‘The day of yes‘with Jennifer Garner, and also in the popular series’You‘with Penn Badgley, although her debut was as the young version of Gina Rodríguez in the series’Jane the virgin‘and, with more prominence, in’Between brothers (Stuck in the middle)‘from Disney Channel. With the age of majority, Ortega enters a new stage, not only as the protagonist of ‘Wednesday’, but also as the protagonist of ‘The fallout‘by Megan Park, a film that received great reviews as it passed through the last edition of the SXSW festival.

With Al gough Y Thousands Millar As showrunners, the series will bring us back to the Addams family with a new perspective. The official synopsis reads like this: “The series is an intriguing and supernatural mystery, showing Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday will attempt to master his emerging psychic ability, thwarting a monstrous murder spree that has terrified the local town and solve the supernatural mystery that tangled his parents 25 years ago, all while navigating their new and highly tangled relationships on Nevermore. “

