Netflix, filter names of possible new members of the Elite series | .

After Netflix revealed that there would be a fourth season of the famous Spanish series Elite, the mystery of the new cast members seems to be resolved, meet the possible new protagonists.

Fans were thrilled to learn that there would be a fourth installment however at the same time they were discouraged since part of the original cast would no longer be in the series.

It was a tough farewell for the third season because Lucrecia, Karla, Valerio and Nadia they graduated and would start a new life at the university except for Lu’s brother.

It may interest you: Stranger Things: They postpone the fourth season of the series, the biggest of all

Despite being saddened by the news that they would no longer see La Marquesita and the other characters some were overjoyed to learn that a successful and handsome actor would play a student of Las Encinas.

The four actors who possibly participate in the series are: Carla Díaz, Manu Ríos, Martina Cariddi and Diego MartínAlthough it is not official, it is believed that they will participate since they have been seen near the recordings of the series.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

However for fans of Elite Outside of Spain some of these names may not be known to you, here we tell you a little about each of them.

As the ladies say first, Carla Diaz She is 21 years old and has participated in several projects, which is why it is said that the young woman does not stop because she is a fairly active actress. Some of her participations have been in: Tierra de Lobos, Six sistersLoving is forever and also PrinceThese are some of its participations.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Martina Cariddi, is the second actress who could participate as a student of Las Encinas en Elite, until now she has only been known for her work in the movies While the war lasts and The invisible guardian.

Although by including and model Manu Ríos only a role in The Chiringuito de Pepe, It has caused a stir on social networks when it was known that he could participate in the series, which is why not only talent is a great help to stand out but also the number of followers.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

The last possible character is Diego Martin who could possibly play a teacher or one of the parents of the students because he is 45 years old.

Diego and became famous as Carlos in Aqui no hay hay viva and is a television regular with roles in Doctor Mateo, Family, Velvet and Velvet Collection; We hope you get excited with these names and stay tuned for new news shared by the platform.

Also read: Netflix, Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill together on Enola Holmes