Netflix falls 31% in the streaming market in the US during the pandemic – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Netflix has lost ground in the streaming market in the United States in the last year, with a drop of 31 percent, due to the arrival of new competitors such as Disney +, HBO Max and Apple.

According to a study by the consulting firm Ampere Analysis published this Monday by The Wrap newspaper, Netflix’s market share went from 29 percent at the beginning of last year to 20 percent today.

Even so, the platform continues as a leader with some 74 million subscribers in the United States, which added to the service subscribers in other countries make a total of more than 203 million customers worldwide.

In second place is Amazon Prime Video, the audiovisual catalog of the electronic commerce giant that controls 16 percent of the market, although with a considerable decrease since at the beginning of 2020 it represented 21 percent with its more than 50 million users .

Hulu, a platform that is only available in the US and that brings together content from several television networks, remains the third option.

The consultancy estimates, however, that throughout 2021 the Disney + platform will succeed in imposing itself as the third option despite its year and a half of life.

The Walt Disney company’s content service reached the milestone of 100 million global subscribers in March (40 million in the US) just 16 months after its launch, a figure that significantly improved its initial expectations.

For their part, new competitors such as Apple TV +, from Apple; HBO Max, from WarnerMedia; Peacock, from NBCUniversal; and Viacom CBS ‘Paramount + have shown slower growth, which will continue as they expand their catalog, and the market is expected to further fragment.

Source: however