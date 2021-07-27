Netflix explains how the royal family was sold like a fairy tale

In the third season of Explained, in the second episode, they expose how English royalty and Queen Elizabeth II have maintained their image and presence, despite not being an authority as such. “How do monarchies survive when they no longer exercise power? Presenting a real fairy tale that may not reflect past or present reality, ”he explains.

Although monarchies fell, in theory, and lost colonies and territories, they continue to maintain a great position in the world, in addition to continuing to receive taxes from the population. And the series explains the phenomenon of the British monarchy, as it is the greatest of all. There was a time when the Windsors had a great crisis in the absence of colonies and because in the United Kingdom itself, the population no longer wanted to give them their taxes.

