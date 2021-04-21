Netflix does not meet its subscriber goal They worry! | pixabay

It seems that new streaming platforms The market has affected Netflix a lot, as it seems that its numbers today are low and its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 have been revealed.

The famous Netflix platform recently presented its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 and by surprise it collapses in the stock market for not meeting goals.

As you may recall, during 2020 we saw a pretty good year for Netflix and also for practically any streaming entertainment platform.

It may interest you: Georgina Rodríguez will have a new project with Netflix!

And it is that the social isolation driven by the health contingency undoubtedly caused many people to take refuge in this type of services and it is for that reason that they all had a great economic period and of great popularity.

However, today it seems to indicate that this scenario has been changing little by little and the consequences of the contingency itself have affected the production rates of the Netflix platform.

This and other factors led them to achieve a first trimester where, unfortunately, its projections were not met and that undoubtedly had a notorious impact on its value within the stock markets.

Through its official website to investors Netflix has shared the results of its financial performance for the first quarter of 2021.

In it we can see that indeed, they failed to meet their objectives set on the number of subscribers.

Apparently previous estimates suggested that during this period they would reach a total of 6.25 million new subscribers, but in reality it only achieved 3.98 million and according to the Fayer wayer page, this is attributed to several factors:

It may interest you: Jennifer Lopez enjoys her singleness, smiling and fresh!

First of all, there is a slowdown in the previous growth of subscribers, once things are returning to normal after the beginning of the pand3m1a. Second, nowadays there is a lot of competition, with platforms like Disney +, Amazon Prime Vidoe and HBO Max with increasingly attractive content. Third, as you can see, many Netflix exclusive or original productions were delayed by the restrictions of the contingency itself, which undoubtedly reduced its flow of premieres. All this consequently caused the shares of the Netflix platform on the stock market to fall by 10%.

However, revenues for the quarter increased from USD $ 5.77 billion to USD $ 7.16 billion, surpassing previous estimates in this area that pointed to $ 7.13 billion.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Similarly, earnings increased to $ 1.710 billion, or $ 3.75 per share, more than double that of last year, but what is quite worrying is that unfortunately it is no longer growing as fast as it used to.

On the other hand, for those people who have Netflix, Prime Video or another service like HBO, the arrival of Disney + was certainly a minor annoyance, since it means that perhaps they had to spend 160 pesos more on streaming to be able to keep up with what is popularized on all platforms.

And the fact that there are now more than 5 services of this type available, means that we may have to abandon some to be able to hire others.

It may interest you: Do they dress the same? Elsa Jean and Mia Khalifa in flower dress

Although the Netflix platform had an incredible golden age several years ago revolutionizing the subject of television, attracting movie stars to series, giving them a relevance never before seen, and also having a huge catalog that involved them Disney and a dozen other international production companies, but the truth is that all that was in the past and Netflix is ​​a shadow of what it used to be.