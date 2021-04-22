Netflix does not forget and confirms that it is still looking for the formula to prevent you from sharing your account | Entertainment

Reed Hastings, CEO of Netflix, has confirmed that the company continues to seek the formula to prevent its users from continuing to share their accounts, although at the moment it is not clear how to achieve it without its customers feeling that they are “tightening the screws.”

Today we woke up with bad news for Netflix: while in 2020 it managed to break the record of subscribers with 15.8 million between January and March, during the same quarter of 2021 the results dropped to 3.98 million, far from the target. of 6 million marked by the company.

The news has not only caused a decline in the company’s share price, it has also reopened a lurid debate about which we already had some news a few weeks ago: prevent users from sharing their Netflix passwords.

In a meeting of shareholders, the CEO of Netflix, Reed Hastings, was asked if the company is ready to literally “turn the screws” to users when it comes to the exchange of passwords, which in Spanish we would translate as “tighten the nuts “. To which Hastings replied: “We will test a lot of things, but we will never approve of something that feels like tightening the screws. It has to make sense to consumers, that they understand.”

It seems clear that the company has no doubts about it, much more with the recent results, but it is looking for a formula to prevent users from sharing their Netflix accounts without making them feel “attacked”, something clearly seems very complicated.

According to some analysts Netflix could see its annual revenue increase by more than six billion dollars if it can find the formula to prevent multiple users from sharing a single account, although the consequences of this decision would be unpredictable without being ruled out a massive flight of users towards other more permissive platforms with this practice such as Disney Plus or Amazon Prime Video.

Hastings acknowledges that Netflix has yet to figure out the proper way to prevent passwords from being shared and that the best model for its clients around the world is still being explored. Recently, Netflix started asking users in some countries to verify their account via email or text message, and that if they don’t live with the account owner, they should create their own account. At the moment this message can be omitted as it is only a test, although it is an obvious proof of the future intentions of the company.