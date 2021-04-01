Netflix distribute two sequels of ‘Puales by the back’ in exchange for 450 million

After a discreet bidding war, Netflix has won over Apple and Amazon in the fight for the distribution rights of the second and third installments of ‘Puales from the back’. For this, the company will pay a whopping 450 million dollars, in what is undoubtedly one of the largest agreements of the streaming era.

The now first installment was produced independently by Media Rights Capital (MRC) and distributed by, among others, Lionsgate in the United States or eOne Films in Spain. After raising more than $ 300 million on a budget of 40, the possibility of a sequel was not long in coming.

However, the agreement signed at the time only covered the launch of a film, the one released at the end of 2019, and the director Rian Johnson and his partner, the producer Ram Bergman, managed to keep the rights to the work and its characters, always with the intention of selling a possible sequel to the highest bidder. As it has been.

The filming of the first of the two agreed sequels will begin at the end of next June, again with the aforementioned Rian Johnson as screenwriter and director. In the style of Agatha Christie’s novels about Hercule Poirot, each of the films follow a different case of Detective Benoit Blanc, again played by Daniel Craig.

In principle, it is not expected that any of the characters or interpreters seen in the first film will repeat in the sequels.

In turn, Johnson and Ram Bergman will act as producers of the two future films, which according to Variety it is not ruled out that they could be released in theaters at the same time as on the streaming platform following the current model of Warner Bros. and HBO Max.