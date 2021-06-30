Netflix, Disney and other multinationals will allocate 1.5% of their income to finance RTVE | Industry

The RTVE rate will be applied to streaming multinationals from 2022 and they will have to pay 1.5% of their annual income.

It has not been a simple or fast process, but finally what is expected will be fulfilled and the big streaming companies will see themselves obliged to contribute the same as other private channels in order to finance RTVE. Netflix, Disney +, HBO, YouTube … None will get rid of the fee to finance public services.

The new Audiovisual Law is ready and in early 2022 it will go through the Congress of Deputies with the aim of being approved and applied immediately, as it is expected to happen. This is nothing new, since it affected other services, such as telecommunications operators with private television channels, but it was a step forward for these multinationals are equated with other companies.

Private chains and some national companies already paid 1.5% of their annual income to finance RTVE and now the Ministry of Economy has acted so that those in other countries of the European Union also do so, “as long as they offer their services in Spain,” according to El País.

The Audiovisual Law also provides other good news for telecommunications operators to eliminate a direct contribution of 0.9% that was made and that ended up being double taxation, according to the companies complained.

In any case, this 1.5% is already paid by companies such as Telefónica, Orange or Vodafone with their platforms, so it was a logical step for multinational entertainment companies to also do so in order to achieve a board in which everyone looked at each other as equals.

As for RTVE, there will also be changes in public television when make more flexible the ways you can earn income and it will be open to some complementary advertising formulas after the almost total blocking of this one that was approved years ago.

We will see how this rate suits multinational entertainment companies, which is added to others that already exist with the aim of financing national productions and different services. But surely, national telecommunications companies will applaud the measure when it is approved.