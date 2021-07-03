Netflix, Disney + and Amazon Prime releases for this purpose

Series

The second season of Mortal where Sofiane, Víctor and Luisa must save Reda, whose body has been possessed by Obé.

But the power of the god increases with each passing day, and the prophecy seems to be coming true.

Starting next Sunday you can enjoy We are united, a series of 10 animated music videos that cover a variety of basic US civics lessons from non-elementary perspectives.

Films

The street of t3rr0r (Part 1): 1994. In 1994, a group of teenagers discover that the terrible events that have haunted their town for generations could be connected, and they could even be the next target.

The 8th night. A battle of life and death of eight days arrives to avoid the breaking of the seal that contains what lies asleep there. Because once awake, he will do everything to wreak havoc on this world.