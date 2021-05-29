Netflix, Disney + and Amazon premieres for this weekend | Instagram

The weekend has finally arrived and the various digital platforms have wound up with their premieres, such is the case of Netflix, Disney +, Amazon Prime Video, and others, which have quite surprised their subscribers.

After a long week, Friday is undoubtedly awaited, which is known and expected to host endless premieres.

This is how the main platforms streaming companies renew their catalog and add new series and movies for all ages and from different parts of the world so that their millions of subscribers always have something to do and to entertain themselves with.

Among the most anticipated releases is undoubtedly Cruella, which has been expected for several months and so far has received very good reviews from experts and Disney fans.

Below we review the premieres for this weekend of Netflix, Disney + and Amazon Prime Video:

Netflix

Lucifer

This Friday, May 28, the remaining 8 chapters of the second part of season 5 of ‘Lucifer’, the entertaining series starring Tom Ellis, finally arrived on the Netflix platform.

The Kominsky method

This Friday the third and final season of the funny comedy starring Michael Douglas also arrived on Netflix.

Eden

While for fans of Japanese animation, this miniseries of only 4 episodes was released this Thursday.

Blue Miracle

This is a 2021 Mexican movie that premiered on Netflix on Thursday and has already ranked among the most watched on the streaming platform.

Disney +

Cruella

This film tells the origin story of Cruella de Vil (Emma Stone), one of Disney’s most iconic villains.

Launchpad

It is a collection of six short films by filmmakers from around the world that aims to show the reality of demographic groups underrepresented in cinema.

Rebel

Series starring Katey Sagal that follows a defense attorney with a blue collar background, helping those in need without a law degree.

Amazon Prime Video

Juanes: Origin

Documentary that narrates and shows the process of making the album “Origen” by the Colombian singer Juanes, and interacting with his fellow composers Juan Luis Guerra, Joaquín Sabina, Fito Páez and Ziggy Marley.

Panic

Terror series in which teenagers compete in a dangerous game in which they may have a chance to escape from their small rural town.