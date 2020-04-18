Netflix defeats Disney, its actions reached their all-time high | Instagram

The Netflix streaming platform is celebrating, because currently worth much more that the Disney company, because its shares they reached their all-time high, all thanks to the quarantine.

At the moment the company is worth much more than Disney, something that is really impressive, since Netflix has reached its historical maximum price on the stock exchange.

This is all thanks to worldwide confinement due to the coronavirus crisis, as millions of people are locked up in their homes, many more people have joined the platform.

Its shares closed with an incredible rise in 3.2%, worth $ 426.75 dollars per share, for what it’s currently worth $ 187.3 billion dollars, and Disney finds itself with $ 186.6 billion dollars.

The previous best historical value of the Actions of the Netflix platform was 418.97, a figure reached two years ago by July 9, 2018.

For the first quarter the consultancy Pivotal Research Group expects the most famous platform in recent years to get 8.45 million new subscribers.

This of course is good news for the company, but on the other hand, Disney has been seen with big losses, since it has closed all its parks and he has also postponed all his film and series productions.

That is why Disney suffered great casualties reaching to dismiss more than 40 thousand workers due to the pandemic and the unemployment of jobs.

For now investors deposit completely their trust in which company Reed hastings will grow much more.

Net profit has recently been forecast for $ 7 million worldwideAlthough many analysts expect the platform to earn even more than expected.

