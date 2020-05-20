Damien Chazelle has become world famous for his musical fictions. And it is not that we have not seen music dozens of times as a guide to the films, but its particular way of creating art through scores and characters that we love and hate in equal parts manage to generate a world of its own in films such as ‘Whiplash’ or ‘La La Land’.

This time, along with Jack Thorne (‘The Fades’ or ‘The Dark Matter’), the director bets on a miniseries called ‘The Eddy’ which, of course, maintains the musical line to which we are accustomed. The filmmaker returns to make an ode to jazz, but this time he moves away from the American territory to enter one of the favorite places for cinema that wants to delve into art: Paris. Specifically, contemporary multicultural Paris.

The images that Netflix offers before the viewing already warn us that the series is going to have a more personal vision than the productions that we usually see on the platform. In it we see the protagonist from the back, in a sequence shot and heading to the jazz club that gives the series its name: ‘The Eddy’. As we see in the synopsis, the protagonist is the owner of the club, but he will be mixed with dangerous criminals and will have to fight to protect the business, his gang and his teenage daughter.

Chazelle goes through jazz again, but just as he did in his two most famous films, he does not do it so that it only interests the scholars of the genre; His new work is again for all audiences, fans or not of jazz, and even fans or not of music. Although, as they said in ‘An almost funny story’ (2010), who does not like music. “Do you like music?” Craig, a depressed teenager, asked Noelle, who was in the same psychiatric center. “Do you like to breathe?” She would reply.