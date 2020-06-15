Netflix, Dark and the video that summarizes the series in 60 seconds | .

After it was about to leave the Netflix catalog, the German series titled Dark became famous thanks to recent events in the world, although it is a bit confusing, there is a video that summarizes it in 60 seconds which has already gone viral.

The series quickly began to succeed within the catalog of the countless content of the platform since it is related to the world apocalypse that ended the world precisely in the year 2020.

Internet users believe that it has predicted many of the current situations, its plot and content has captured the attention of every user of Netflix.

As already mentioned, despite being a bit complicated to understand, thanks to a short video you can save much of the chapters and focus on the key thanks to the video that is circulating on the Internet.

The production team of the series was the one who shared the video so that users are fascinated and those who have not seen the series do so thanks to this summary.

« The final cycle begins soon. Be prepared for the final season of ‘Dark’, with the fastest summary ever created, » they shared on Facebook.

Considering that the series itself is a little difficult to understand thanks to the production team We will be able to understand, although perhaps not one hundred percent, at least a large part, because it is necessary to pay close attention to detail.

There are even people who have already seen it more than twice and still do not fully understand the series, there are also users who even they have found errors however thanks to success this could be overlooked.

If you want to venture and discover the details, the plot and the characters we recommend you do it with paper and pencil in hand, surely you will need it.

