Netflix could enter the video game market | Pixabay

Everything seems to indicate that very soon the Netflix company could offer its own package of games in the style of Apple arcade, something that would undoubtedly be sensational for all its millions of subscribers who would undoubtedly be amazed.

The truth is that Netflix is ​​one of the companies that benefited the most from the lockdown that emerged in 2020.

And it is that as you may remember, around the world millions of people stayed at home looking for what they could entertain themselves in and the streaming platform offered them a huge variety of options.

However, as expected, its growth has slowed and now the firm is looking for a way not only to interest new subscribers but to keep those it already has, and video games could be the answer.

According to The Information, Netflix is ​​looking to hire an executive to oversee its new efforts in the video game market.

According to rumors, the company is considering a game package similar to the one offered by Apple Arcade, that is, they will be offered for a single fee and will not include ads.

However, it was also mentioned that Netflix’s plans are still in the early stages, so nothing can be assured at the moment.

It should be noted that the Netflix platform is not entirely new in the world of games, since it has already carried out experiments in which it allows users to interact with the stories and change their course.

Just remember the blockbuster movie Black Mirror: Bandersnatch which gave viewers the ability to choose various plot twists.

However, now what the streaming giant is looking for, or so it ensures, is to jump right into gaming with a new package for its subscribers.

In fact, a report by Axios stated that the upcoming service will be a kind of Apple Arcade-like package, but smaller and, initially, for mobile devices.

In addition, they also affirmed that for the development of the titles to offer Netflix will have its own team, however, it will also look to independent studios to order more games.

As we mentioned before, the company has not publicly confirmed the possible expansion of its efforts in the video game sector but, in a statement published by both The Information and Polygon, Netflix left the door open to the idea:

Our members value the variety and quality of our content. It is for this reason that we have continuously expanded our offering, from series to documentaries, films, local language originals and reality shows. “

“The members also enjoy interacting more directly with the stories they love, through interactive shows like Bandersnatch and You v. Wild, or games based on Stranger Things, La Casa de Papel and To All the Boys. That’s why we’re excited to do more with interactive entertainment. “

It should be mentioned that Netflix currently has many titles based on popular video games that are already available or in the works, such as Castlevania, Resident Evil and The Witcher (which is one of the most popular shows on the platform), so the company clearly sees the value in this market.

On the other hand, the success of some of its contents has led to the idea that there should be a related game.

As an example of this, in 2019 it was announced that Netflix had partnered with Telltale Games to develop a Stranger Things game, but in the end it did not materialize and did not come to light.