Netflix could be the star this year

Michael Potts, Chadwick Boseman and Colman Domingo in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, one of the Netflix movies expected to get Oscar nominations (David Lee / Netflix)

(CNN) – After historic audience lows at the Emmy and Golden Globes, the Oscars reveal their nominations on Monday at the risk of a similar scenario. And, ironically, the best hope for them not to be a disaster in terms of ratings might lie with an actor who was invited to the party recently and a little reluctantly: Netflix.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences took some extraordinary measures last year in the face of the pandemic. He delayed the ceremony for two months, from the end of February to April 25; broadened the window of eligibility and temporarily removed the requirement that a film, to be considered, be screened in theaters.

Yet those measures, announced last April, come under conditions that are still heavily skewed against movies in theaters. There is a year left that did not have any real blockbusters or big attractions that prompted people to watch the movies, which dampened the interest of potential viewers.

That lack of a popular audience includes movies that may not compete in the best picture category but tend to rack up technical accolades, with movies like “Black Widow,” “Godzilla vs. Godzilla. Kong “and the latest James Bond adventure” No Time to Die “all delayed out of competition. Three expensive films that only got moderately enthusiastic reviews, “Wonder Woman 1984,” “Mulan,” and “Tenet,” are among the big-budget exceptions.

The nominations Netflix recently received

Some industry observers point to a dynamic in which the traditional equation is slightly reversed. People won’t see the nominees (and probably won’t see the ceremony), but the films that win the top awards are going to benefit from increased curiosity as to whether they deserved them.

That’s where, theoretically, Netflix comes in. Earlier this week, the most powerful streaming service received three nominations (like Amazon) for best picture at the Producers Guild Awards. Nominations were for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” “Mank” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7”. The first stars Chadwick Boseman, whose posthumous Golden Globe win was an emotional high point for otherwise poorly produced awards.

Watch the highlights of the 2021 Golden Globes 1:25

An equally strong performance by Netflix in the 93rd Oscars nominations would at least give a large number of subscribers a chance to get acquainted with more of the nominees. That, assuming Netflix will use its marketing to push (and push and push) its contenders.

Of course, Netflix is ​​not going to be the only one to bring the nominated films home through streaming. However, with more than 200 million subscribers globally, it is clearly ahead.

What movies could other streaming services compete with?

Amazon garnered nominations in the run-up to the Oscars with such films as “One Night in Miami” and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” With the acquisition of “Nomadland”, Hulu could have a potential candidate. And his corporate brother Disney + released the animated film “Soul”, a likely favorite in that category.

Even so, that may not be enough to save the Oscars from the fate of other ceremonies during the pandemic.

In fact, the Screen Actors Guild appears to have recognized the situation after the Golden Globes by reducing its next event to a one-hour special. The event will also be recorded in advance, instead of the usual star-studded dinner. (The awards will be broadcast on TNT, WarnerMedia network as well as CNN).

Many things have changed since the historic win for “Parasite” for best picture at the Oscars last year. However, audience ratings have been on a steady downward trend.

Perhaps the biggest problem facing the awards show industry is looking beyond the past 12 months to what everyone expects to be a post-pandemic world. After a year of understandable disregard for awards shows, will these events pick up again, along with what many anticipate will be a hitherto suppressed interest in going to the movies?

To paraphrase a famous movie heroine, that’s a problem for another day.

Oscar nominations will be announced on March 15 and the ceremony will air on April 25 on ABC.