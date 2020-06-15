Netflix appears to have copied La Rosa de Guadalupe in its latest documentary series on the controversial Paulette case.

Content regionalization is a key bet on Netflix.

Mexico is one of the countries with the highest incomes for Netflix.

A bad production strategy has gotten Netflix in trouble, after the platform has released a documentary series of terrible quality and that has little to do with the genre it runs in other places such as the United States.

The lousy result of this series shows the type of content it has carried out and the regionalization with which it produces them, which can be considered derogatory, since the quality it shows in stories within countries like the United States is not the same as in Mexico, as demonstrated by user complaints on social networks.

Netflix copied La Rosa de Guadalupe and failed

‘Crime Story: The Search’, series starring Regina Blandón, Darius Yazbek and that it is based on the controversial death of Paulette, has become anything but a successful proposal for the platform.

The lack of seriousness of the documentary series is the main problem of this proposal that failed to tell a story, despite being one of the most anticipated releases.

Netflix’s mistake not only negatively impacts a bad production criticized by users, it also denigrates a genre in which it seemed to have emerged as it happened with Lenox Hill, a documentary series that shows the life of a group of doctors at the clinic with that name.

Returning to the case of History of a Crime, last Friday the documentary series that shows the story of the death of Paulette Gebara Farah, a minor whose disappearance was reported in 2010 and whose death was subsequently announced.

In Netflix’s first promotional actions, the trailer showed what appeared to be a research project and seriously documented, which would reveal the truth of what happened to the minor, however, the expectation was buried by the result that was delivered with a Unprofessional and serious story in the narrative delivered.

Another serious mistake that Netflix made is that the format in which it told this story and the lack of seriousness with which it did so contrasts with proposals such as

Due to the bad of the chapters these were even compared to La Rosa de Guadalupe, assuring that they were made with a format similar to that of this series, with a drama and miraculous solutions.

I waited a lot for the series, I remember the news and that everything seemed super inconsistent.

But nomamen, I just saw it and it seems that they made a comedy with the death of a girl, click pink from Guadalupe. # PauletteGebara #HistoriaDeUnCrimenLaBusqueda pic.twitter.com/GgVN5jGkmH – (@MiriamAluci) June 12, 2020

They complain that #HistoriaDeUnCrimenLaBusqueda looks like a chapter of La Rosa de Guadalupe, haven’t they understood it yet? The country is a circus, it is that story that you believe @NetflixLAT ridiculed. Look how those involved escaped unharmed Mexico is a joke #paulettegebara – Mar⚡Bells (@_marbells) June 13, 2020

What shame what @NetflixLAT has done with the #paulettegebara series, comedy music when Bazbaz is analyzing the case? The two funny corrupt cops with the funny tone? A chapter De la Rosa de Guadalupe has more rigor. – Black Haired Girl (@lechamiseblanch) June 13, 2020

With these productions the platform leaves a record of the quality with which it produces content in the various countries where it operates and while in nations like Spain or the United States it promotes series such as American Crime Story or La Casa de Papel, the content it produces in Mexico has They have been criticized for promoting false stereotypes of the Mexican with productions such as Made in Mexico or La Casa de las Flores.

