Netflix increases its production in countries that are lifting restrictions such as Iceland and South Korea, while Hollywood remains closed.

..- While Hollywood is stopped by the new coronavirus, Netflix recorded record growth: will it have enough content to sustain this trend?

The streaming giant announced this week that it had finished filming most of its pending movies and series for this year, minimizing concerns of hits like “Tiger King” being over or releases like the upcoming “Unorthodox” being delayed.

“Our list of series and movies for 2020 is mostly shot, and is remotely post-production in locations around the world,” said chief content officer Ted Sarandos.

“We are actually very involved in our 2021 catalog, so we are not anticipating any movement,” he added.

Analysts say Netflix’s scale, in terms of its large number of ongoing productions and its global presence, places it in an advantageous position to weather the pandemic storm.

“Any other studio (…) could have four or five films ready or in post-production to work. But Netflix has possibly hundreds, ”said Jeff Bock, an analyst at Exhibitor Relations.

“There are so many productions that are funded by Netflix that it is almost mind boggling. They are removing as much content as all the studies together ”, he pointed out.

The platform can also draw on its vast network of partners abroad to license content, often subtitled in multiple languages.

Also read: Netflix reached 167 million subscriptions, despite competition

Injured

But even Netflix’s stream of content can dry up if this unprecedented confinement, which no one could have foreseen, extends any longer.

“They like to put out a lot of content, every week,” Bock said. “Perhaps as we move forward in the fourth or fifth month in terms of closings (…) they will surely have advanced productions, but they will certainly be harmed.”

Having new and original programming is fundamental to the appeal of Netflix, unlike other platforms such as Disney +, which has the enviable 80-year-old catalog of Mickey Mouse studio.

“People are distracted by all the archival content. They can watch the shows over and over again, ”said Paul Dergarabedian, senior analyst at Comscore. “It is a shock absorber.”

In that sense, and in the midst of the streaming war, Netflix lost classics like “Friends” and “The Office”, which will now be available on rivals HBO Max and Peacock (NBC Universal) respectively.

It also affects the delay in movie releases in the boreal summer, meaning they will be available later on platforms.

“Maybe not in the short term it affects Netflix, but it does in the long term,” said Steve Nason, director of research at the consulting firm Parks Associates.

Better way

Netflix also has in its favor its ability to find ways to continue making new content.

Thanks to its rapid global expansion, Netflix is ​​increasing production in countries that are lifting restrictions like Iceland and South Korea, while Hollywood remains closed.

“The Netflix brand is global, they could easily honestly buy their own island and film there,” Bock told ..

It has also been successful with reality shows such as “Love is Blind” and “Too Hot to Handle”, which require a smaller production infrastructure and faster filming times.

Netflix, for example, quickly capitalized on the phenomenal success of the surreal documentary “Tiger King” with a new follow-up episode, which included interviews with former show participants conducted through low-resolution, budget video calls.

“Many content distributors are studying (using documentaries) in the short term, to fill some of those gaps,” Nason said. “Netflix already did it.”

“If the cessation of production lasts between nine and 12 months, everyone will be hurt,” he added. “But compared to some of its competitors … Netflix is ​​going to be in better shape.”