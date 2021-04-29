Netflix continues to triumph in Spain, but competition grows and shortens distances | Entertainment

We see more and more platforms and it is already rare to have only one contracted at home, according to the latest published barometer.

Surely when you think about how many streaming platforms you have at home you realize that Gone are the times when you only opted for one. Netflix, HBO, Prime Video, Movistar +, Disney +, Filmin … There are many options available, the successes are becoming less concentrated and almost all platforms can boast of having an attractive catalog.

The data on this sector that come off the TV-OTT Barometer: Pay TV and OTT’s that Barlovento Comunicación has published based on 10,000 interviews are interesting. But the highlight of it all at first glance is that 79.4% of households have access to payment platforms today.

This figure does not stop growing compared to previous years, but it is also very striking that it is normal that there is not a single hired, in more than half there are at least two and a half in Spain rises to 2.6 platforms per household.

As expected, the study shows the differences between the different ages and how those who most hire these services are those between 18 and 34 years old, with numbers that exceed 90%. Meanwhile, after the age of 70, they remain at 65.7%, a figure that is very striking anyway.

How could it be otherwise, according to the data collected, the most widely accessed platform is Netflix, but there is not as much difference as you might think regarding the most direct competition, which is currently Prime Video, clearly driven by being an extra of the great online store. These are the figures regarding accesses:

Netflix: 58.2% Prime Video: 50% Movistar +: 25.3% Disney +: 19% Vodafone TV: 9.2% DAZN: 6.1% Orange TV: 3.9% Filmin: 3.6% AtresPlayer ,: 3.4% Mitele PLUS: 1.7% Yoigo: 0.8%

Disney + growth is also spectacular reaching such a high percentage despite being a relatively new platform and whose content is clearly segmented at the moment, it is not as open in variety as that of other companies.

We will surely see that these numbers change for 2022 with the arrival of HBO Max and the different trends that are happening. This is a sector that always seems to grow, but everything points to us discovering many surprises in the coming months.