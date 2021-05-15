Netflix confirms two sequels of ‘365 days’, the controversial ‘Fifty Shades of Gray’

When we were in full confinement, he made the leap to Netflix in many countries ‘365 days’, the adaptation of the first novel of the erotic trilogy written by Blanka Lipinska. The feature film became a phenomenon (it was the fourth most searched film worldwide on Google last year) for its very, very risque sex scenes, and for its controversial plot: a mobster kidnaps a woman and gives her 365 days to fall in love with him.

Neither the controversy nor the lousy reviews (and Razzie awards) have been enough. Netflix continues to see the reef in history starring Michele Morrone and Anna Maria Sieklucka and that is why it has announced that two sequels of ‘365 days’ are already underway. Both Morrone and Sieklucka will return as Massimo and Laura. So will Magdalena Lamparska and Otar Saralidze as Olga and Domenico, and Simone Susinna will join as Nacho.

Premiere in 2022

Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes will also return to directing. Blanka Lipinska will again be in charge of adapting her own novels with the help of Mandes and Mojca Tirs. Filming will begin this month in Poland and Italy and films will hit Netflix next year..

“365 Days” was sold as a kind of Polish “Fifty Shades”, but movies starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan have never aroused such outrage. Singer Duffy, a victim of kidnapping and rape, wrote a letter to the platform asking them to withdraw the film for “glamorizing the brutal reality of sex trafficking, kidnapping and rape.” Netflix did not withdraw it, arguing that the film was not theirs, but an acquisition.. What will happen then with the sequels, which will be his? Will they come “retouched”?