Netflix confirms to Who that ‘Monarch’ will not have a third season

The ‘Monarca’ project, as accepted by all its protagonists, including Fernanda Castillo and Alex de la Madrid -who joined the second installment, which becomes the final season-, showed the highest quality standards, to compete with series from around the world.

With a favorable audience and the success still under the arm of the plot of the Carranza family and the characters that surrounded them, the decision was made that the serial will not be renewed, but investment in local production and in the region remains a primary aspect for Netflix.

In the ever-changing entertainment industry, cancellations are natural in terms of continuing to produce with high quality and that this allows a connection with the content offered on the platform by millions of users.

Netflix’s confirmation to Who not to renew the series comes after the message on social networks from Benavides, who said goodbye to the series: “In the absence of news, I am saying goodbye to Andrés Carranza. What a pleasant project. Thank you for everything ‘ Monarca ‘and all of us who were there. What a pride to have participated “.