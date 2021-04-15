Netflix confirms third and fourth season of Bridgerton | Instagram

Recently the famous platform of Netflix has confirmed that it will have a third and also a fourth season, that’s right, there is still much more to the story that managed to hook millions of people around the world.

As you may recall, “Bridgerton” narrates the adventures of eight brothers from a powerful family, who try to find love and their own identity in the high society of 19th century London.

With the second season of “Bridgerton” currently in production, the Netflix platform confirmed that the romantic period series produced by Shonda Rimes (“Grey’s Anatomy”) will have third Y fourth season.

It is worth mentioning that the second season, as in the Julia Quinn novels, on which the series is based, will tell the search for love of Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), according to the platform in a statement.

The platform, on the other hand, continues to grow by leaps and bounds, as recently, for example, it signed an agreement with Sony for the distribution of new films.

In addition, the contract with Sony will expand the offering of Netflix, the world’s leading television platform, but also guarantees a privileged place for Sony in the war to dominate the small screen, after other film studios such as Disney (Disney + ) and Warner Bros. (HBO Max) have launched their own platforms.

This is how Netflix will be able to broadcast Sony movies immediately after their release in theaters in the United States, which includes such coveted sagas as “Spider-Man,” “Jumanji” and “Bad Boys.”

“Morbius”, “Uncharted”, “Where the Crawdads Sing” and “Bullet Train” are other films from the studio that will arrive in 2022.

As if that were not enough, the platform will also have preference to acquire all the productions that Sony produces directly for television.

In fact, for several months, Netflix has been signing numerous contracts to guarantee its leadership in the streaming market after the entry of strong competitors.

According to a study by the consulting firm Ampere Analysis, Netflix’s market share went from 29% at the beginning of last year to 20% today.

Last week it was learned that the platform will produce two sequels to the film “Knives Out”, nominated in the last Oscars, after winning an auction that the specialized press in Hollywood estimated at more than $ 400 million dollars.

And it is that Netflix’s plan is to have more franchises, now that it must fight against such profitable sagas as Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics.

On the other hand, the first of the many audiovisual projects that the Dukes of Sussex are preparing through their production company Archewell has already been unveiled and, although no specific dates have yet been offered for its premiere, it is already known that it will be broadcast by the giant. of Netflix streaming after the millionaire collaboration agreement reached by both parties at the end of last year.

So in addition to the job Harry got with a foundation as coaching now he also has this new one.

As Prince Harry of England himself has announced through a statement, it is a documentary series that will narrate the origin and development of one of its most relevant sports proposals, the so-called Invictus Games.

This competition brings together numerous former members of the armed forces, and from various countries, to compete in various sports disciplines as if it were an Olympic Games.

Likewise, all the income generated by the tournament goes to solidarity organizations that work on behalf of war veterans and their families. And Meghan Markle will be by her husband’s side to support him in everything he undertakes.