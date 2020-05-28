Netflix fans won’t have to wait long to enjoy this incredible story. From Spain we have received large productions such as ‘Elite’ or ‘La Casa de Papel’ and although both are about to end, the streaming platform has just surprised us with the premiere date of the end of ‘Las Chicas del Cable’Are you ready for what’s next?

Starring Blanca Suárez, Nadia de Santiago, Ana Polvorosa and Ana Fernández, the story tells us how a group of women hopes to get a job in the first national telephone company during 1928. And so they have surprised us during the five seasons, but the latter was divided into two parts, the first released in February this year and the second will not take long to arrive.

The story will come seven months after where we stayed, when Lidia suffers Carmen’s revenge in a re-education center, on the other hand Francisco and his friends do not stop looking for her. The premiere date for the end of ‘Las Chicas del Cable’ will be July 3 this year, so save the date on your calendar.

The end of this story also bears your name. The final episodes of #LasChicasDelCable arrive on Netflix on July 3. pic.twitter.com/nsUDoupsvk – Netflix Latin America (@NetflixLAT) May 28, 2020

In this new season we will no longer have the presence of Blanca Suárez who said goodbye to her character at the end of the fourth season, but this will not be the last time we see her on the streaming platform, we will meet her again in ‘Jaguar’ , a series that had to be paused due to the pandemic. This new series will tell the story of Isabel Garrido, A young Spanish woman who managed to survive the Mauthausen death camp, she will not be alone, she joins a group of agents in the mission to find the most dangerous man in Europe, Skorzeny.