Netflix confirmed on Tuesday that it will produce and broadcast the sequel to « Chicks on the Run », just as they meet 20 years since the premiere of the original animated film that holds the record for the highest grossing « stop-motion » film in history.

Released on June 23, 2000, the film grossed more than $ 220 million at the box office, broke records for an animated film shot « frame by frame » -stop-motion- and was nominated for the Golden Globe for best comedy.

« Exactly 20 years after the original tape was released we can confirm that there will be a sequel to ‘Chicken Run (Chicks on the Run)’ on Netflix! Produced by Aardman Animations. Production is expected to start next year« Netflix wrote on their social networks and detailed in a later statement.

The sequel to this film, considered a cult for fans of animation, was a rumor in 2018 that tested studios like Europeans Pathé and Studiocanal, although Netflix will finally be the distributor of the rights outside the Chinese market.

Sam Fell (« ParaNorman » and « Flushed Away ») will direct the new project in which Peter Lord, who directed the original with Nick Park, will serve as producer.

The sequel will find its protagonists Rocky and Ginger living in a human-free sanctuary, after a baby named Molly was born, but a new threat will jeopardize the freedom they reached in the previous movie.

« It will be fun and we will see these chickens in action again. We are heading towards an almost homage to ‘Mission: Impossible,’ » Fell said.

Set in England in 1961, the original film tells the adventures of a group of chickens trying to escape from a farm, with the help of a rooster named Rocky.

Critic compiler Rotten Tomatoes scores 97% approval for « Chicken Run, » listed among the best animation tapes in several specialty magazines.