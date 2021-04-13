Netflix confirms that Bridgerton will have third and fourth seasons

Few Netflix consumers were indifferent to Bridgerton’s allure – 92%, the series that boasts an innovative look at period dramas. Released on December 25, 2020, the first season became an outright triumph for the red streaming giant, racking up tens of millions of views worldwide. But the drama is not over for the English brothers. Through social networks it is confirmed that Bridgerton It has been renewed for a third and fourth season, a fact that will surely delight those most passionate about this type of story.

Bridgerton is based on the homonymous literary saga of Julia Quinn, romance books that tell the life of a family and their love affairs. The first novel focuses on Daphne and Simon Basset, while the rest stars each of the brothers. The company of Shonda rhimes took over the production, but gave it the inclusive touch of the newer series and films, reinventing early 19th-century England and putting people of African descent in critical roles. The public was delighted with the turn and the criticism in general was very positive.

But Netflix is ​​a long way from ending the siblings Bridgerton, because now the third and fourth seasons of the series are confirmed. Here is the statement from the series’ official Twitter account:

Dear readers, this author brings a very exciting announcement. Dear members of the Ton, it seems that we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton will return for seasons three and four. This author will need to buy more ink. Yours sincerely, Lady Whistledown.

Dearest readers, this author brings a most exciting announcement … pic.twitter.com/sV0QiYcn8z – Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 13, 2021

Shonda rhimes shared with Deadline a few words about the good news of Bridgerton.

From the first time I read Julia Quinn’s delightful Bridgerton series, I knew they were stories that would captivate audiences. But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the many significant contributions from the entire Shondaland team. This increase of two more seasons is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I am incredibly grateful to have such collaborative and creative partners as Netflix. Betsy and I are delighted to have the opportunity to continue bringing the world of Bridgerton to a global audience.

Bela Bajaria, Netflix Vice President of Global TV, also stated her excitement about Bridgerton’s continuation in the future and the big plans they have for her over the next few years:

Bridgerton surprised us. The creative team, led by Shonda, knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional and romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future and we think audiences will continue to lose their minds over this series. We are planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time.

So far it is known that the second season of Bridgerton It will no longer have Daphne and Simon as protagonists, as the action will pass to Anthony, another of the brothers. This change was announced a few weeks ago and it really outraged Regé-Jean Page fans, who do not want to see him displaced from his core functions. But the story created by Julia Quinn It is quite clear and the romance between the stars of the first season had a good conclusion. The new chapters do not have a release date yet, so we will have to wait a little longer to receive more good news.

