Netflix confirms second season of Who m @ to Sara?

The new one Serie of “Who m @ Sara?”, the police thriller starring Manolo Cardona, has been renewed for a second season and we will tell you all the details you should know if or if for the new chapters that will reach the platform of Netflix.

After the incredible success of the Netflix series, “Who M @ to Sara?” recently it has been confirmed that there will be a second season and it will arrive sooner than expected.

Only a few days have passed since the premiere of the police thriller, since since last March 24 it remains at number one and it has already been confirmed that there will also be a second part, which will have more questions to be solved and answers that remained on the air in the First season.

And although the health contingency delayed the production of the series a bit, months later the actors returned to finish the first season and give it the immediate continuation with the second season, so it was announced that it will be the next may 19 that this second part reaches Netflix.

In addition, as if that were not enough, it was announced that the cast in which we could see Carolina Miranda, Eugenio Siller, Manolo Cardona, Ela Velden, Claudia Ramírez, Alejandro Nones, Fátima Molina, Polo Morín and Leo Deluglio, to name a few, will be They will add 3 new actors, Matías Novoa, Daniel Giménez Cacho and Antonio de la Vega.

As you may recall, the first season showed the life of Alejandro Guzmán seeking revenge for the wife of his sister Sara Guzmán, since he pleaded guilty under pressure from the family of his best friend and spent 18 years in prison, so his only objective is discover Who M @ to Sara ?.

However, Alexander did not expect at all that the search for the truth would lead him to find a much darker secret.

Near the end, Alex finds a notebook with notes and drawings written by Sara that do not match the image she projected, Elisa confronts her father about the brothel he has in his basement and Mariana smiles while Elroy dies taking his secrets to the grave .

Finally, Sara’s fall is shown, Mariana’s fake call to the hospital, and currently, Alex calling Elisa to tell her that nothing is as she thought, and finding a skeleton buried in her yard.

As we mentioned, Elroy (Héctor Jiménez) lost his life in a mysterious way while Mariana (Claudia Ramírez) was with him in the hospital, so there is also the unknown of how far the Lazcano matriarch is capable of going with such to protect family secrets, since it was revealed that Elroy, on Mariana’s orders, was the one who manipulated the parachute and just when he was about to shed everything is when he suffers the nervous breakdown that led to the shots.

All of this may be part of what we see in the next series, so you should be on the lookout for all kinds of updates on the continuation of this mysterious story that has impressed millions of people since its premiere.

And is that thanks to its plot, the series has already been labeled as the new hit from the streaming giant not only in Mexico, but throughout the world.

So much so that, with the fury of the first installment, the platform did not take long to confirm that the second season will be released on May 19, so its fans will not have to wait long to know the continuation of the life of Álex Guzmán .