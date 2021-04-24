Netflix confirms long-awaited season 3

‘Master of None’ is an ode to the normal man

Netflix has just confirmed that ‘Master of None’ will have a third season that is already in development. This is quite a surprise since doubts plagued the series after the accusations of sexual assault that weigh on its co-creator and protagonist, Aziz Ansari.

It seems that in this third installment the series will focus on Lena Waithe’s character, Denise, according to Variety. As every fan of the series will know, the truth is that it has always revolved around the character of Dev Shah who plays Ansari, but there was already a chapter of season 2 that revolved around Denise. It seems that this will be the dynamic to follow from now on. Of course, the degree of participation of Ansari is not known, if his absence will be total or will only cease to be the main focus of the series but will continue to be present.

The truth is, that episode earned both Ansari and Waithe an Emmy for their script, so it doesn’t seem like a bad fit for the series. Recall that in January 2018 a 23-year-old woman who had had a date with Ansari declared that the night had ended in a non-consensual sexual encounter. Ansari said that all the indications made him think that their sexual encounter was consensual:

It was true that everything seemed to be fine for me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and worried. I took her words seriously and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said.

He again referred to the allegations in the stand-up special ‘Aziz Ansari Right Now’:

There are times when I felt scared, there are times when I felt humiliated, there are times when I felt ashamed. Ultimately, I felt terrible that this person felt this way. And after a year or so, I just hope it was a step forward. It made me move things forward, it made me think about many things. I hope I have become a better person.

It seems that Netflix has chosen a middle way in the controversy. There is no date yet for the premiere of season 3.

