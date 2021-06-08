Netflix confirms cast and season premiere

More than two years ago we introduced you to the supposed cast that, according to Variety, would make a reality Cowboy Bebop live action series on Netflix. After a long time of waiting, and even with doubts about its development in the middle, finally the streaming video platform began to promote its long-awaited production. First, have revealed all the actors that will star in the series so that you have the opportunity to identify them from now on.

Obviously, the cast is exactly the same as the aforementioned medium reported in March 2019. The vast majority of the selected actors have appeared in popular movies and series, so you probably recognize them. John cho It will be Spike Spiegel, the bounty hunter who starred in Cowboy Bebop. Possibly the only thing for his participation in Star Trek: Into Darkness, Star Trek Beyond and the American Pie saga.

For its part, Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) will play Faye Valentine, while Mustafa shakir (Luke Cage and Brawl in Cell Block 99) will play Jet Black. To end, Alex Hassell (Suburbicon) will step on Vicious’s feet. With the exception of the last mentioned actor, the rest appear in the first promotional video released by Netflix, although we still do not see any preview of the series.

Yoko Kanno, the composer behind the iconic soundtrack of the original COWBOY BEBOP anime will be creating the soundtrack for the new Live Action Series. Also confirmed … Cowboy Bebop is coming this Fall. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/6lHZQcoFR6 – Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2021

It should be remembered that the return of Cowboy Bebop is in charge of the showrunners André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner, who have already worked together on Alias. However, the direction of the episodes, which so far have been confirmed 10, will be shared between Alex Garcia Lopez (The Witcher, Dare Devil and Fear the Walking Dead) and Michael Katleman (Zoo, The Last Ship and Life on Mars).

Cowboy Bebop is coming this year

Although we still do not have a trailer, Netflix assures that its live action production of Cowboy Bebop will be released this year. Specifically during the fall. At the moment they have not revealed the exact date, something understandable because in current times there are few companies that dare to promise dates in the middle of the pandemic. While the film and television industry have recovered in recent months, companies are adjusting their schedules to avoid content saturation.

