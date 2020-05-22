Updated on 05/22/2020 at 14:24

Netflix continues to surprise all its subscribers with the announcement of new productions. On this occasion, the video platform made the renewal of “Elite” for a fourth season.

The announcement was made with a video in which several of the protagonists of the series confirm that they have already received the scripts for the new episodes and that “we are not prepared for what awaits us.”

A few months ago it was learned that Netflix had decided to give two more seasons to the students of ‘Las Encinas’; however, official confirmation from the platform was missing. We will have to be patient; however, there is already a first preview of the next installment.

In the video presented in social networks you can see Miguel Bernardeau (Guzmán), Claudia Salas (Rebeka), Itzan Escamilla (Samuel), Arón Piper (Ander), Omar Ayuso (Omar) and Georgina Amorós (Cayetana), who have already it was known that they would continue in the fiction after how the third installment ended.

What the preview does not reveal is what new characters will arrive in this fourth season and when the new episodes of the series created by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona will be recorded.

As you remember, a few days ago Netflix released videos of Ester Expósito saying goodbye to Carla, as well as Danna Paola and Jorge López saying goodbye to Lu and Valerio respectively. Now, with their absence in the advance, it is assumed that they will not participate, or will it be a strategy? We will not know until new developments are revealed.

