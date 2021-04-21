Netflix collapses after the end of the pandemic is soon seen

04/21/2021 at 09:45 CEST

Video streaming giant Netflix has reported a slowdown in subscriber growth, causing its shares to tumble. Approximately 3.98 million people signed up for Netflix between January and March, well below the 6 million projected.

The company said the lack of new shows may have contributed to the shortfall, adding that it expected this to pick up as the aftermath of the successful shows are released. Netflix shares fell 11% in after-hours trading to $ 489.28, eliminating $ 25 billion from the company’s market capitalization.

The streaming service added 15.8 million new subscribers last year when Covid-19 forced people around the world to stay home. Much of that growth occurred in Asia, where Netflix added 9.3 million new subscribers in 2020, an increase of around 65% from the previous year. The company projected poor customer growth going forward, with 1 million new transmission customers in the second quarter, well below the 5 million previously forecast.