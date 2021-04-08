Netflix closes an agreement with Sony to reinforce its exclusive catalog

Netflix has struck the table to expand its catalog of exclusive productions starting next year. The streaming video platform closed an agreement with Sony Pictures for its 2022 films to land on the service after their theatrical release.. At the moment, yes, the strategy has only been confirmed for the United States. It is unknown if the deal will expand to other regions of the world.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the agreement will last five years. So movies like Uncharted, Spider-Man: A New Universe 2, Morbius and Bullet Train will be available exclusively on Netflix for five years. We reiterate that this move will happen after the films have their theatrical debut. For now they did not specify the period that will elapse between the premiere in theaters and its arrival on Netflix.

Although the agreement highlights films from 2022, Sony Pictures will also offer some productions of the past through Netflix. Among them are all the feature films of Jumanji and Bad Boys. One point worth clarifying is that the long-awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home, slated for theatrical release on December 17, 2021, is not part of the deal. The same applies to the two preceding installments.

Netflix opens the portfolio to reinforce its catalog

Tom Holland as Nathan Drake in the Uncharted movie, which will also come to Netflix | Sony Pictures

Obviously, the platform spent a large amount of money to form this association. According to the aforementioned medium, Netflix paid $ 1 billion to Sony Pictures. Yes, you read that right. On several occasions we have talked to you about the importance of exclusive and original content, as these are key to promoting any service. In addition, the move tells us that Sony, for now, does not plan to enter the streaming war directly.

“At Sony Pictures we produce some of the biggest box office hits and the most creative and original films in the industry. This exciting deal further demonstrates the importance of that content to our distribution partners as they grow their audience and deliver the best in entertainment, ”said Keith Le Goy, Sony’s Head of Worldwide Distribution. For its part, Netflix made it clear that its goal is to offer an exclusive library of great productions around the world. Be very careful with this last statement, as it suggests that the agreement will not be limited to the United States.

