Netflix announced this Friday that it closed the purchase of the Egyptian Theater, an iconic Los Angeles cinema with almost a century of history and which is also one of the best-known venues on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The digital giant said in a statement that it reached an agreement, for an undisclosed figure, with American Cinematheque, the non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and dissemination of the cinema that owned the Egyptian Theater.

“This collaboration will allow American Cinematheque to expand the range and diversity of its widely praised film and event programming, its creator-focused festivals, and its educational reach in this beloved cinema,” said Netflix.

Thanks to this agreement, the Egyptian Theater will continue to be the headquarters of the American Cinematheque and will be able to continue its activities from Friday to Sunday.

Netflix, already the owner of the space, will invest in the renovation of the infrastructure and will use it for its events from Monday to Thursday.

Before this operation, Netflix had already used the Egyptian Theater as in last December’s world premiere of The Witcher, the epic fantasy series starring Henry Cavill.

“The Egyptian Theater is an incredible part of Hollywood history and has been treated as a treasure by the Los Angeles movie buff community for almost a century. We are honored to partner with American Cinematheque to preserve its historic legacy, “said Scott Stuber, president of the Netflix film parcel.

In recent years, American Cinematheque has developed its cycles and events in this space, among which is, for example, the Recent Spanish Cinema, an exhibition that brings the highlights of Spanish cinema each year to the heart of Hollywood.

Opened in 1922 and built by Sid Grauman, the Egyptian Theater is one of Hollywood’s historic cinemas that still stands.

As a specific characteristic and evident by name, it presents a unique decoration inspired by ancient Egypt.

The opening screening of this venue corresponded to the premiere of the movie Robin Hood (1922), which starred Douglas Fairbanks and whose presentation is considered the first premiere in history in Hollywood.

