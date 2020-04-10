Netflix, Claro, HBO, Amazon and their premieres this weekend

Netflix, Claro Video, HBO GO and Amazon Prime Video were prepared for this Easter that is totally different since they have their followers more anxious than ever since thousands of them are in quarantine before the current health contingency.

We present the premieres from Friday April 10 to Thursday April 16, so prepare your popcorn and settle in the armchair.

Netflix

Hi Score Girl – Season 2 (April 9)

Love, Wedding, Chance – Original Film (April 10)

Do you know Joe Black? – (April 10th)

Brews Brothers – Original Series (April 10)

The Trial | Original series (April 10)

My Africa (April 10)

Little Foot: In Search of the Enchanted Valley (April 10)

The Five Club (April 10)

Tiger Tail | Original movie (April 10)

The Stellar Fight (April 10)

School life (April 10)

LA originals (April 10)

Blindspot | Season 4 (April 11)

Atomic (April 12)

The seducer (April 12)

Violet Evergrande (April 14)

The Walking Dead | Season 9 (April 15)

Outer Banks | Original Series (April 15)

Stuart Little 2 (April 15)

Original Innocence Documentary Project (April 15)

Fauda (April 16)

Focus (April 16)

Claro Video

Christmas party at the office (April 14)

Allies (April 14)

Fantastic Captain (April 14)

HBO GO

Yesterday (April 11)

Run (April 12)

The Scheme (April 12)

Insecure season (April 12)

Amazon Prime Video

Inherit The Viper (April 10)

Guadalupe Reyes (April 12)

Sufna (April 12)

Homens | Temproada 2 (April 14)

SuperStore | 4 seasons (April 15)

Citizen K | Documentary (April 15)

Four More Shots Please! | Season two (April 16)

.