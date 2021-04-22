Netflix CEO confirms Cobra Kai season 4 will premiere in late 2021

Cobra Kai fans will have to wait a few months to see the fourth season of the series. While waiting to know the exact release date, Netflix has revealed that the new episodes will not arrive until the end of 2021.

This has been revealed by Ted Sarandos, executive director of Netflix, who has stated that the series will return in the fourth quarter of the year, like other titles such as The Witcher or You. Season 4, which began filming in February, will be the first installment produced after Cobra Kai’s move from YouTube Red to Netflix.

“What happened in the first part of this year was that many of the projects that we expected to come out earlier were postponed due to post-production delays due to COVID-19, and we believe that we will return to a more stable state in the second. middle of the year, certainly in the fourth quarter, when we will have back some of our most popular series like The Witcher, You and Cobra Kai, as well as some great movies, “said Sarandos.

Inspired by The Karate Kid and its original sequels, Cobra Kai brings back William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence and Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso. The story begins when Johnny reopens the Cobra Kai dojo and rekindles his feud with Daniel more than three decades after their fight in 1984.

Although the series has not yet renewed for a season 4, Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, showrunners of the series, have stated that the series is not scheduled to end after its fourth installment.

Source: However